Binance launches Euro deposits through Apple Pay and Google Pay

Binance has unveiled a new feature allowing users to deposit euros (EUR) via Apple Pay or Google Pay, offering a smooth and secure way to fund their accounts, News.Az informs via Bitcoin.com.

This feature is currently available through the Binance mobile app, either in Lite or Pro versions. Users are required to complete identity verification if they haven’t done so already.

Once all the necessary steps are followed, including allowing Binance to share information with its payment provider, users can enter their deposit amount and submit their order.