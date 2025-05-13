Apple eyes using AI in iOS 19 to boost iPhone battery life

A representative for the Cupertino, California-based company declined to comment on the new capabilities.

The move continues Apple’s strategy of integrating AI into its core features. The first version of Apple Intelligence, which rolled out last year, added tools for text editing and improving writing — anywhere text can be entered — as well as features to summarize notifications, generate custom emoji, remove unwanted elements from images and create sketches.

The driving force behind the battery feature is the company’s upcoming slimmed-down iPhone 17, which will be offered as an alternative to the standard and Pro models. Because of its thinner design, the new iPhone will have a much smaller battery — and fewer hours of life than other models.

By optimizing battery life with AI, Apple is aiming to offset these physical constraints. Still, the battery function will be available for all iPhones that have iOS 19.

The Apple Intelligence platform has had a rocky rollout. Though the company heavily marketed the software, it arrived later than anticipated and some promised features have yet to be added. A much-touted upgrade to the Siri digital assistant has been delayed indefinitely, highlighting Apple’s struggles to catch up with OpenAI, Alphabet Inc. and other tech peers in AI.

But the Apple Intelligence brand remains central to the company’s AI push. Several features in iOS 19 will be described as “powered by” the technology, the people said. Apple also plans to use the tactic with its smartwatch, even though the company’s power-hungry AI models won’t actually be loaded onto that device.