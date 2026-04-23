Apple leak claims major iPhone 18 Pro camera upgrades are on the way

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Apple is reportedly planning a significant overhaul for the iPhone 18 Pro camera system, with leaks pointing to the introduction of a variable aperture for the main 48MP lens.

According to supply chain analysts like Ming-Chi Kuo, this mechanical upgrade will allow the camera to physically adjust its iris, providing users with professional-level control over light intake and depth of field, News.Az reports, citing Digital Trends.

This move marks a major shift from the fixed-aperture lenses Apple has used for years, potentially bridging the gap between smartphones and dedicated DSLR cameras.

Beyond the main sensor, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are expected to feature a beefed-up telephoto lens with a larger aperture, aimed at improving low-light performance and background separation during zoom. Rumors also suggest an upgraded 24MP front-facing camera, which may be housed within a smaller, redesigned Dynamic Island as Apple moves more Face ID components under the display. These upgrades are anticipated to arrive in September 2026, alongside a new A20 chip built on a 2nm process.

News.Az