Motorola Razr 70 Ultra emerges in official-looking renders with new AI button

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Official-looking renders of the Motorola Razr 70 Ultra (expected to be branded as the Razr Ultra 2026 in North America) have surfaced, showcasing a design that favors subtle refinement over a major overhaul.

The leaked images reveal a familiar clamshell form factor, maintaining the industry-leading 4-inch cover display that wraps around the dual-camera module and a 7-inch internal foldable screen, News.Az reports, citing GSM Arena.

While the aesthetic remains consistent with its predecessor, two key physical updates are visible in the renders. The device appears slightly thicker, measuring 7.8mm unfolded and 15.8mm folded, a change attributed to a larger 5,000 mAh battery—a 300 mAh increase from the previous model. Additionally, a new dedicated "Moto AI" hardware button has been added to the left edge, signaling a heavy software focus on artificial intelligence for the upcoming launch.

Motorola is also reportedly introducing distinctive new finishes, including "Orient Blue Alcantara" (a purple-hued suede) and "Pantone Cocoa Wood" (a wood-grain texture). Under the hood, the Ultra is expected to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 16GB of RAM, and a triple 50MP camera system. The device is rumored to debut officially on April 29, 2026, alongside the standard Razr 70 model.

News.Az