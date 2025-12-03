Apple may launch new iPhone model in early 2026

Apple is expected to release another iPhone 17 model early next year: the iPhone 17e, offering an iPhone 17-like experience at a more affordable price.

The iPhone 17e is rumored to include three new features that set it apart from its predecessor, the iPhone 16e, News.Az reports, citing 9to5Mac.

1: A19 chip

Source: 9to5Mac

One of the best ways to future-proof your iPhone is to buy a model with the latest Apple silicon.

The iPhone 17e fits that bill, as it’s expected to feature Apple’s latest-generation A19 chip.

2: Dynamic Island

Source: 9to5Mac

Last year the iPhone 16e debuted with a design reminiscent of the iPhone 14—including the display notch.

But rumors indicate the new iPhone 17e will transition away from the notch to a Dynamic Island instead.

The Dynamic Island is a smaller cutout than the notch, but it also comes with excellent software features like Live Activities support.

Apple has long made the Dynamic Island standard across its lineup, with iPhone 16e the lone exception. I’m glad it will soon be available on every new iPhone model.

3: Center Stage front camera

Source: 9to5Mac

One of the tentpole additions of the iPhone 17 line was a brand new, 18MP Center Stage front camera.

The new camera enables you to take group selfies while holding your iPhone vertically, with the camera auto-adjusting to frame everyone perfectly.

Analyst Jeff Pu recently published a research note saying the iPhone 17e will get this upgraded camera too.

The new front camera is a significant improvement from the iPhone 16e, so it’s great to see Apple bring it to the budget model already.

Are you interested in buying the iPhone 17e? Which features are most important to you? Let us know in the comments.

