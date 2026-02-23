Apple plans to debut five new products next week

+ ↺ − 16 px

Apple is reportedly preparing to unveil at least five new products during a three-day stretch of announcements next week, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

In his Power On newsletter, Gurman said the launches will take place on March 2-4, News.Az reports, citing the portal MacRumors.

Rather than hosting a traditional livestreamed keynote event, Apple is expected to introduce the new products through a series of press releases published on its Newsroom website.

Last week, Apple invited select journalists and content creators to attend an “Apple Experience” event in New York, London and Shanghai on Wednesday, March 4 at 9 a.m. Eastern Time. Attendees are expected to receive hands-on access to the newly announced devices during these in-person sessions.

Among the anticipated announcements is a new lower-cost MacBook, which Gurman said is “very likely” to debut. The device is rumored to feature a 12.9-inch display, a version of the iPhone 16 Pro’s A18 Pro chip and a range of new color options.

Gurman also expects the iPhone 17e to launch by the first week of March. The handset is said to include four key upgrades over the iPhone 16e: an A19 chip, MagSafe support, Apple’s C1X modem for faster 5G connectivity and the company’s N1 chip enabling Wi-Fi 7.

Additional products that could arrive next week include an iPad Air powered by the M4 chip, an iPad 12 featuring the A18 chip, a MacBook Air with the M5 chip and MacBook Pro models equipped with M5 Pro and M5 Max processors. Two new Studio Displays are reportedly in development as well, though Gurman suggested it may be “overkill” for them to launch during the same window.

The expected rollout follows Apple’s recent release of a second-generation AirTag last month, signaling a busy start to the year for the tech giant.

News.Az