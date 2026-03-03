Apple launches M5 MacBooks with more storage

+ ↺ − 16 px

Apple has unveiled its latest MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models, now powered by the company’s M5-series chips and featuring larger base storage. The update is aimed at attracting buyers in a PC market that faces rising memory costs and softening demand.

The 13-inch MacBook Air starts at $1,099 and comes with 512GB of storage as standard—double the previous base storage. In earlier models, the 512GB option cost $1,199, making this effectively a price cut for the same storage tier, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Apple’s higher-end MacBook Pro models now feature the M5 Pro and M5 Max processors. The 14-inch MacBook Pro starts at $2,199 and includes 1TB of storage as standard, up from 512GB in many older base configurations. Apple says these new chips deliver significant performance improvements and enhanced on-device AI capabilities.

Since moving away from Intel processors in 2020, Apple has emphasized longer battery life and faster performance, helping it stand out from Windows-based PCs. With this launch, Apple is also subtly adjusting its pricing strategy: standard configurations are more generous while headline prices remain largely the same.

The broader PC market has been challenging, with uneven demand and rising DRAM and NAND flash prices, which are critical for performance and storage. Limited chip supply is being redirected to AI-focused manufacturing, contributing to higher costs for consumers.

Apple recently also launched the iPhone 17e, starting at $599, with increased base storage of 256GB, reflecting the company’s strategy of offering more value in its entry-level models.

