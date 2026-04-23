Apple rushes out emergency fix for bug that let FBI read deleted Signal messages

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An unexpected software update for iPhone and iPad arrived on Wednesday, April 22, fixing a bug that kept private messages accessible even after being deleted.

Apple’s security notice for the update, titled CVE-2026-28950, says it fixes an issue where “notifications marked for deletion could be unexpectedly retained on the device,”News.Az reports, citing PC Magazine.

The brand didn’t explain why it’s pushing this change through an out-of-band security update, but it follows 404 Media's earlier this month report that the FBI extracted deleted Signal messages received on an iPhone.

The report cited multiple people who were present during the FBI's testimony in a recent trial.The case involved a Signal user who had deleted their messages and the app from their iPhone, but the FBI recovered previews of incoming messages displayed on the phone's home screen from its push notifications database. It allowed the FBI to read selected portions of a conversation, but did not provide access to messages sent from the device.It's unclear whether this is standard practice for US law enforcement or specific to this case.

In a statement on social media network X, Signal said, “We are very happy that today Apple issued a patch and a security advisory.” It’s thought that Signal’s pressure on this issue pushed Apple to fix the problem, as the brand's CEO, Meredith Whittaker, previously said Signal asked Apple to make a change.

Signal's latest statement says, “We’re grateful to Apple for the quick action here, and for understanding and acting on the stakes of this kind of issue. It takes an ecosystem to preserve the fundamental human right to private communication.”

You’ll get this update on your smartphone or tablet if you’re running the latest iOS 26.4.2 or iPadOS 26.4.2 software. Those on iOS 18.7.8 software will also get the change, but Apple hasn’t made any changes for devices with older software, so be aware if you're not up to date.

News.Az