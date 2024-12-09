+ ↺ − 16 px

Apple is set to launch iOS 18.2 next week, bringing highly anticipated Apple Intelligence tools that were delayed from the iOS 18 release this fall.

But the next iPhone firmware release also brings the most surprising update in years—a change to how your iPhone works and—finally—an end to those pesky green bubbles, News.Az reports, citing Forbes. The saga of green bubbles versus blue bubbles is very much an American thing—the US has been the only significant market which has held WhatsApp at bay, and clearly when your entire social network moves to WhatsApp—whether on iPhone or Android, all users look the same. It’s refreshingly democratic and socially leveling.That said, Americans are trying it. Meta and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg celebrated WhatApp hitting the 100 million US users milestone in the summer, and those of you in the US will have noticed the billboards and Modern Family ads pointing out the benefits of seamless, secure cross-platform messaging.None of which actually killed the green bubbles. It seems that this will come down to two government players—China’s Ministry of State Security and America’s FBI. The Chinese started it—not actually MSS themselves, but one of its arm’s length hacking groups which managed to infiltrate US telco networks. The FBI then understandably warned that US citizens should stop sending unsecured text messages.That’s what those green bubbles are of course. They weren’t actually designed to distinguish social standing amongst teen and gen-z users. What they actually highlight it a lack of end-to-end encryption. To put it simply, blue is secure and green is not. It doesn’t matter if it’s old school SMS green or new kid on the block RCS green. Blue is still secure and green is still not. And so, when the FBI warns Americans to stop sending unsecured text messages, they mean green bubbles.Cue Apple and that surprising update. iOS 18.2—now expected next week—will allow iPhone users to change default apps for the first time. Importantly, this includes your phone dialer and messenger, the very two apps the FBI and CISA have pointed out should be encrypted if at all possible. As you’ll all know by now, given the headlines over the last 72-hours, standard network calls or messages between Androids and iPhones are never end-to-end encrypted.And so, following the logic, iPhone users should change their default dialer and messenger to WhatsApp or Signal or other fully secured options. Apple offers FaceTime for calls and iMessage for texts, but both only secure iPhone-to-iPhone, so that doesn’t work. In one respect, the timing of iOS 18.2 could not be better, but in another—perhaps for Apple and for Google’s RCS push, it could not be worse.Not everyone will do this, of course. But many will. Especially given the FBI warning making headlines across the US in the wake of Salt Typhoon’s ongoing Chinese hacks, and with no firm end in sight. If some users do change, if enough users do change, then perhaps we can end the green bubble nonsense once and for all. The bubbles would still be green if texting Android to iPhone from iMessage—but if you’re using a fully encrypted platform as your default instead, this becomes irrelevant.

