Reddit down: Thousands report access issues

Reddit is experiencing a global outage, with over 10,000 users reporting problems accessing the platform.

The disruptions affect both the app and website, with users struggling to log in and connect to servers, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to DownDetector, about 60% of complaints came from the Reddit app, 33% from the website, and 8% related to server connections. Many users took to X (formerly Twitter) to report the issues, highlighting widespread login and accessibility problems.

In India, reports of the outage are increasing steadily on DownDetector’s localized website. Currently, around 350 users have reported issues specifically with logging in on the app. The platform’s data indicates that most users are encountering difficulties with the website (49%), followed by the app (44%), and server connections (7%).

The outage follows a recent Amazon Web Services disruption, raising concerns about the resilience of platforms relying on cloud infrastructure.

