Applicants for higher education decreasing in numbers in Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Applicants for higher education are decreasing in numbers in Armenia.

While last year 17,000 people applied to higher education, this number has fallen to 8,266 this year, APA reported citing the Armenian newspaper “Zhokhovurd”.



As a result, 11,375 vacancies are left at state universities.



A number of specialties are losing popularity in Armenia. For example, only two and three applicants entered the specialties of chemistry and physics respectively at Yerevan State University.



The paper writes that the decrease in the number of applicants stems from the growing number of emigration from Armenia.

News.Az

News.Az