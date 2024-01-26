Appropriate measures underway for Azerbaijani citizens in Russia to vote in Feb. 7 presidential election: Embassy

Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Russia is making all necessary preparations for the February 7 upcoming snap presidential election in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports citing secki-2024.az reports.

The Azerbaijani Embassy in the Russian Federation continues to take appropriate administrative, organizational and technical measures in order to ensure the right of citizens living outside the country to vote in the presidential elections of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Voter lists of our citizens living outside the country and over 18 years of age were prepared by the embassy and submitted to the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

It was also noted that according to the Election Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, voting will be held in diplomatic missions and consulates where the number of consularly registered voters exceeds 50. Thus, two polling stations will operate in the embassy in order to conveniently organize elections.

Voting in those polling stations will start at 08:00 local time (09:00 Baku time) and end at 19:00 (20:00 Baku time).

"The voting process will be conducted in accordance with the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Election Code and other legislative acts in this field. All conditions have been created for free, fair, democratic and transparent voting," the embassy said.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding a snap presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) on Dec. 19 approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the election.

Azerbaijan has registered 7 candidates to run in the snap presidential election.

News.Az