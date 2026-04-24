Iran says it bypasses US blockade via Jask port to sustain oil exports to China

Iran says it bypasses US blockade via Jask port to sustain oil exports to China

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Iran says it has managed to circumvent what it describes as a US maritime blockade in the Strait of Hormuz by using the southern Jask port to maintain oil exports.

According to the Tasnim news agency, Iranian oil shipments to China have remained steady despite US naval pressure, averaging 985,000 barrels per day in the first half of April, News.Az reports.

The report says Iran has used the Jask port in the Sea of Oman to allow tankers to load crude without transiting the Strait of Hormuz, enabling vessels to proceed directly into international waters. Tehran says this has helped ensure the continuity of energy exports to China.

Between 13 and 22 April, the data analytics firm Vortexa reportedly recorded 35 crossings within what it described as a US “blockade zone”, involving vessels linked to Iran or subject to sanctions. These movements are said to have facilitated the transit of at least 10.7 million barrels of Iranian crude through the Strait of Hormuz.

In parallel, Iranian authorities said they have begun collecting transit fees, which they described as reinforcing control over the waterway, with revenues deposited in the central bank.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said Iran would not allow unrestricted passage for other countries while its own exports face constraints.

Under new conditions outlined by Tehran, only commercial vessels previously authorised by Iran are permitted to pass, while ships linked to the United States, Israel and other “hostile countries” are excluded.

Iran says the measures reflect its strategic role in global energy supply, noting that around 20% of the world’s oil and 35% of its gas passes through the Strait of Hormuz. It also frames the policy as leverage in response to what it describes as Washington’s failure to adhere to a ceasefire.

News.Az