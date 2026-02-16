Arab League denounces Israel's West Bank land registration decision

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Arab League (AL) said Monday that Israel's decision to register some areas of the occupied West Bank as "state property" constitutes a blatant violation of the international law and the international legitimacy resolutions.

In a statement, the AL denounced the Israeli move "in the strongest terms," saying the step is "a null and void unilateral measure" aimed at imposing new facts on the ground and serving as a preparatory step toward the annexation of the occupied Palestinian territories, News.az reports, citing ABC News.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Tesla Europe registrations show weak January recovery

UN Security Council to shut down Hodeidah mission

UN Security Council schedules an emergency meeting on Iran

US lawmaker proposes bill to annex Greenland

Entrenching the policy of illegal settlement activity undermines the prospects for achieving a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution, it added.

The continuation of these policies would exacerbate tensions and threaten security and stability in the region, leading to further violence and instability, the AL warned, calling for an urgent intervention by the international community, especially the UN Security Council.

Israel on Sunday approved a plan to register West Bank land as "state property," a move that could strengthen Israeli claims and facilitate settlement expansion. The plan, submitted by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, and Defense Minister Israel Katz, was approved by the cabinet, according to a joint statement.

For the first time since the 1967 Middle East war, which brought the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza under Israeli control, the cabinet authorized a land registration process in the West Bank. The Land Registry and Settlement of Rights, a government authority under the Justice Ministry, will carry out the process with dedicated staff and budget.

News.Az