+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s defence ministry says its forces shot down 345 Ukrainian drones over the past 24 hours and captured two settlements in eastern Ukraine.

Moscow’s troops had taken control of the settlements of Pokrovka and Minkivka. The claims have not been independently verified, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The reported drone interceptions highlight the continued intensity of aerial warfare in the conflict, with both Russia and Ukraine increasingly relying on drone strikes to target military infrastructure, logistics routes, and frontline positions.

News.Az