Arab Nations reject Trump’s idea to relocate Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt and Jordan

Qatar rejects US President Donald Trump’s idea for resettling Palestinians who have lost their home from the Gaza Strip to Arab countries and is ready to mobilize efforts to support the enclave’s populations, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said, News.Az informs.

"As for the forcible resettlement and deportation of Palestinians, we strongly reject this," he said after talks with visiting Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. "This position was expressed yesterday at a meeting in Cairo."

"It is obvious for us that this is impossible," he said, commenting on Trump’s proposal. "We are in touch with the President Trump administration. <…> We expressed our readiness to mobilize [our efforts] to support the Gaza Strip population and make their lives easier," he stressed.

News.Az