Araghchi hails Iran-Russia strategic ties amid regional tensions

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Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has praised what he described as the unbreakable strategic partnership between Iran and Russia, stressing that recent regional developments have only served to highlight the depth and resilience of ties between Tehran and Moscow.

In a statement posted on X on Tuesday following high-level meetings in Moscow, Araghchi expressed satisfaction with discussions held “at the highest level” as West Asia faces major shifts caused by what he described as the continued destabilising policies of Israel and its Western backers, News.Az reported, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

“Pleased to engage with Russia at the highest level as the region is in major flux,” Araghchi wrote.

“Recent events have evidenced the depth and strength of our strategic partnership. As our relationship continues to grow, we are grateful for solidarity and welcome Russia’s support for diplomacy,” he said.

The foreign minister held what Press TV described as cordial meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday.

According to the report, Putin praised the Iranian people for “bravely and heroically” defending their national sovereignty and expressed hope that they would overcome current difficulties and that peace would return to the country.

Putin said Russia would take all necessary steps to protect the interests of Iran and other regional countries and help restore peace in the region as soon as possible, Press TV reported. Lavrov, who was present at the meeting, later described the talks as “useful.”

Araghchi, who is in St. Petersburg on the final leg of his regional tour, also praised what he called Russia’s consistent support for Iran, particularly during what he described as the “unprovoked war of aggression” launched by the United States and Israel.

“Relations between Russia and Iran, which represent a strategic partnership, will be strengthened,” Araghchi said.

He also criticised what he described as the silence of some countries in the face of US violations and bullying, warning that such a double-standard approach would affect the entire international community.

Referring to Pakistan’s mediation efforts, the foreign minister said the United States’ “unreasonable demands, shifting positions, threatening rhetoric, and frequent breaches of its commitments” had hindered diplomatic progress.

News.Az