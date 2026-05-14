Araghchi says Strait of Hormuz open to shipping but urges cooperation with Iran

Araghchi says Strait of Hormuz open to shipping but urges cooperation with Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said the Strait of Hormuz remains open to all commercial vessels, but stressed that shipping traffic must cooperate with Iranian naval forces.

In an interview with Iran’s Press TV, Araghchi said the strategic waterway was “currently suffering more than anything from US aggression and the blockade imposed on it,” News.Az reports, citing Tasnim News Agency.

“From our point of view, the Strait of Hormuz is open to all commercial vessels, but they must cooperate with our naval forces,” he said.

Araghchi rejected accusations that Iran was obstructing maritime traffic in the region.

“We have not created any obstacles; it is the United States that has imposed a blockade, and I hope this situation will end with the lifting of this illegal blockade imposed by the US,” he added.

News.Az