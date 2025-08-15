Argentina reports over 100 deaths from tainted fentanyl

+ ↺ − 16 px

Argentina's government stated in a press release from the presidential press office that over 100 people are believed to have died from a batch of medical fentanyl that may have been contaminated.

The government blamed a local laboratory, HLB Pharma Group S.A., for the incident, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The tragedy, described as one of the most serious in the country's public health history, began with the distribution of vials contaminated with multidrug-resistant bacteria -- including Klebsiella pneumoniae and Ralstonia pickettii -- used in public and private hospitals across several regions since early 2025.

Although the first cases were detected in May, the death toll has continued to rise in recent days, reaching 96 confirmed deaths with at least nine more under investigation.

From the presidential palace, President Javier Milei's government said the company responsible, led by businessman Ariel García Furfaro, engaged in "criminal conduct" by allowing the defective product to be distributed.

News.Az