Argentina Senate backs Milei labor reform plan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Argentina’s Senate has approved President Javier Milei’s major labor reform bill, marking a significant step forward for his pro-market economic agenda aimed at boosting investment and job creation.

After more than 13 hours of debate, senators voted 42–30 in favor of the measure. The bill will now move to the lower house for further discussion, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Milei described the reform as a “turning point” in Argentina’s labor system, saying it would reduce bureaucracy and modernize regulations to better match economic and technological realities. His government argues the overhaul will help attract investment and expand formal employment.

Opposition Peronist lawmakers strongly criticized the reform, warning that it could weaken long-standing worker protections. During negotiations, lawmakers modified parts of the bill, including removing a proposal to cut income tax rates and adding concessions to labor unions.

The reform includes changes to hiring rules, adjustments to vacation policies, the possibility of extending the workday from eight to 12 hours, and new limits on the right to strike.

The vote took place amid protests outside Congress, where clashes between demonstrators and police were reported.

The reform is a central part of Milei’s broader plan to reshape Argentina’s economy and tackle long-term structural challenges.

News.Az