Bill and Hillary Clinton agree to testify in Epstein probe

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have agreed to testify in a congressional investigation related to financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The decision comes after the Republican-led House Oversight Committee moved forward with contempt proceedings against the couple for previously declining to appear, News.Az reports, citing NBC News.

A spokesperson for Bill Clinton said the former president and Hillary Clinton had negotiated “in good faith” and were prepared to testify. However, lawmakers said details such as dates and locations for testimony had not yet been finalized.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer said the agreement followed the committee’s move toward contempt action, adding that he plans to clarify the terms and determine next steps with committee members.

The committee had earlier subpoenaed the Clintons along with several former U.S. Justice Department officials and former FBI directors as part of a broader investigation related to Epstein’s crimes and related law enforcement actions.

The U.S. Justice Department recently released millions of pages of documents linked to Epstein, though many files remain partially redacted. Officials said the released materials represent only part of the total evidence collected.

Bill Clinton has previously denied any wrongdoing and said he cut ties with Epstein years before the financier faced criminal charges. Representatives for Hillary Clinton have also questioned the basis for her involvement in the investigation.

The committee had been preparing to advance contempt resolutions to a House floor vote before pausing the process after the Clintons agreed to testify.

Lawmakers have not yet confirmed when the testimony will take place, but the investigation is expected to continue in the coming months.

