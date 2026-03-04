Yandex metrika counter

James Talarico wins Democratic primary in Texas Senate race

State Rep. James Talarico has won the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate in Texas, defeating fellow Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett in a closely watched contest. The 36-year-old former teacher and Presbyterian seminarian from Round Rock now leads the Democratic ticket heading into the November general election.

Talarico secured 52.9% of the vote (1.17 million), narrowly beating Crockett, who received 45.7% (1.01 million), News.Az reports, citing CNN.

The race highlighted a sharp contrast between the two candidates: Crockett emphasized her experience challenging the GOP in Washington, while Talarico focused on reforming what he called a “broken, corrupt political system.”

The primary reignited debates over electability, with Talarico’s campaign and allies questioning whether Crockett could win statewide, a move she called a “dog whistle” aimed at undermining a Black woman.

Talarico benefited from strong fundraising and national attention, raising over $20 million compared with Crockett’s $3.7 million since her December entry. He will face either Republican Sen. John Cornyn or Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who advance to a May 26 runoff.


By Aysel Mammadzada

