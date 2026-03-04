James Talarico wins Democratic primary in Texas Senate race

+ ↺ − 16 px

State Rep. James Talarico has won the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate in Texas, defeating fellow Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett in a closely watched contest. The 36-year-old former teacher and Presbyterian seminarian from Round Rock now leads the Democratic ticket heading into the November general election.

Talarico secured 52.9% of the vote (1.17 million), narrowly beating Crockett, who received 45.7% (1.01 million), News.Az reports, citing CNN.

The race highlighted a sharp contrast between the two candidates: Crockett emphasized her experience challenging the GOP in Washington, while Talarico focused on reforming what he called a “broken, corrupt political system.”

The primary reignited debates over electability, with Talarico’s campaign and allies questioning whether Crockett could win statewide, a move she called a “dog whistle” aimed at undermining a Black woman.

Talarico benefited from strong fundraising and national attention, raising over $20 million compared with Crockett’s $3.7 million since her December entry. He will face either Republican Sen. John Cornyn or Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who advance to a May 26 runoff.

