Argentina Senate passes 2026 budget under Milei

Argentina’s Senate has approved the country’s 2026 national budget, marking the first budget law passed under President Javier Milei since he took office at the end of 2023.

The budget was approved on Friday with 46 votes in favor, 25 against, and one abstention. It outlines the government’s economic projections for 2026, including annual inflation of 10.1 percent and gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 5 percent, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to the approved plan, total public spending is expected to reach 148 trillion Argentine pesos, equivalent to about $102 billion. The budget reflects the Milei administration’s commitment to maintaining strict fiscal discipline amid ongoing efforts to stabilize the economy.

In a televised address delivered in September, Milei reiterated that his government would not reverse its economic reforms and stressed the importance of achieving fiscal balance as a central policy goal.

The passage of the budget represents a key political and economic milestone for Milei, whose administration has pursued deep spending cuts and market-oriented reforms since coming to power.

