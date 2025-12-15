Messi’s Delhi arrival delayed due to fog

+ ↺ − 16 px

Argentine football star Lionel Messi’s arrival in Delhi for the final leg of his G.O.A.T India Tour has been delayed due to foggy weather, officials reported.

Messi, who was in Mumbai for the second day of his three-city tour, was scheduled to land in the national capital earlier on Sunday, but his charter flight was deferred. He is expected to depart Mumbai shortly for engagements in Delhi, including a ticketed appearance at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

During his Mumbai stop, Messi delighted fans by posing with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Bollywood stars, and politicians. His earlier visit to Kolkata saw chaotic scenes at Salt Lake Stadium, where frustrated fans stormed the pitch after being unable to see the superstar.

News.Az