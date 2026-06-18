Argentina turns to citizenship-by-investment scheme

+ ↺ − 16 px

Argentina is preparing to introduce South America’s first citizenship-by-investment program, allowing foreign nationals to obtain citizenship in return for substantial investments, as part of efforts to attract capital and support strategic economic projects.

Under the new program, said Carello, who also heads the law firm Lux Brumalis, the primary beneficiaries would be foreign investors with sufficient financial resources to undertake large-scale investments, News.Az reports, citing UPI.

However, she cautioned that the government has provided very little information about the initiative and that "there have been no statements regarding the public tender launched at the end of 2025, nor about the program's real objective."

The proposal follows a model already used in other parts of the world. The United States, as well as several European and Caribbean nations, offer immigration benefits to foreign investors who make substantial economic contributions.

Paula Carello, president of the Migration Law Institute at the Rosario Bar Association, told UPI that the so-called "golden passport" would create a pathway for foreigners making significant investments in Argentina to obtain citizenship through naturalization without meeting the usual requirement of two years of residency.

News.Az