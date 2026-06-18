Messi rewrites World Cup history with hat-trick as he equals Klose record – PHOTOS / VIDEO

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Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick in Argentina’s 3-0 win over Algeria to equal Miroslav Klose’s all-time men’s World Cup scoring record of 16 goals.

Lionel Messi has once again turned a World Cup night into a piece of football history. With a hat-trick in Argentina’s 3-0 win over Algeria, the Argentine legend equalled Miroslav Klose’s all-time men’s World Cup scoring record of 16 goals, adding another chapter to a career that has already defined an era.

For most players, even reaching a World Cup at the age of 39 would be an achievement. For Messi, it has become another stage on which to rewrite the game’s record books. His three goals against Algeria did not simply give Argentina a winning start to their campaign; they moved him level with one of football’s most durable records and placed him one goal away from becoming the outright leading scorer in men’s World Cup history.

Source: revsportz.in

Klose had stood alone at the top of the list since 2014, when Germany won the World Cup in Brazil. The former German striker finished his tournament career with 16 goals, surpassing Brazil’s Ronaldo and setting a benchmark many believed would be extremely difficult to reach. Messi has now matched it — not through one explosive tournament, but through longevity, consistency and an extraordinary ability to remain decisive across generations.

The hat-trick was also Messi’s first at a World Cup, a surprising detail in a career filled with almost every possible individual and team achievement. He had scored in previous tournaments, carried Argentina through difficult knockout games, won the trophy in Qatar in 2022 and collected almost every major honor in football. Yet a World Cup hat-trick had remained missing from his story until now.

Against Algeria, that changed. Messi produced the kind of performance that has followed him throughout his career: calm in front of goal, intelligent in movement and ruthless when the moment arrived. Argentina controlled the match, but it was Messi who gave it historical weight. Every touch, every run and every finish seemed to carry the sense that another record was within reach.

The first goal brought the emotion of the night. After scoring, Messi appeared visibly moved, a moment that quickly became one of the images of the match. He later said his tears were linked to personal “difficult days” and the support he had received from the team. That reaction added a human layer to the record: this was not only about numbers, goals and statistics, but about the weight of a long career, personal struggle and the pressure of still carrying expectations at the highest level.

Source: apnews

For Argentina, the 3-0 victory was the perfect start to the defense of their world title. The team arrived at the tournament with enormous attention, not only because they are defending champions, but because every Messi appearance now carries a sense of finality. Each match may be one of the last chances to watch him on the World Cup stage. That makes every goal feel larger, every record more emotional and every performance more closely watched.

Messi’s achievement also reshapes the debate about football’s greatest World Cup players. Pele, Diego Maradona, Ronaldo, Klose and others built their legacies on the tournament’s biggest stage. Messi’s 2022 triumph already answered the biggest question that had followed him for much of his career: could he lead Argentina to a World Cup? Now, by equalling the all-time scoring record, he has added another argument to his place at the top of football history.

Source: etimg

What makes the record remarkable is the span of time over which Messi has scored his World Cup goals. His first came as a teenager in 2006. Two decades later, he is still scoring, still leading and still deciding matches. Football has changed around him — tactics, opponents, teammates and expectations — but Messi has continued to adapt. He is no longer the same explosive young forward who burst past defenders with impossible acceleration, but he remains one of the smartest and most effective players in the world.

The next question is obvious: can he move ahead of Klose? One more goal would make Messi the outright top scorer in men’s World Cup history. Given Argentina’s attacking strength and Messi’s central role in the team, the possibility is no longer distant. It could happen in the next match, later in the group stage or deeper in the tournament. Every Argentina game will now carry that storyline.

Argentina’s next challenge will also test whether the team can build momentum beyond the emotion of Messi’s record. A strong opening win is important, but tournament football changes quickly. Opponents adjust, pressure grows and the path becomes more difficult. For Argentina, the key will be balancing the emotional pull of Messi’s historic pursuit with the collective objective of defending the title.

Source: guim

Still, some nights are bigger than tactical analysis. Messi’s hat-trick against Algeria was one of them. It was a reminder that even near the end of an extraordinary career, he can still produce moments that change the conversation around the World Cup. At 39, he is not simply extending his career; he is still shaping the history of the game.

For Klose, the record once looked secure. For Messi, it is now one step away from becoming his alone. And for world football, the story continues: the player who waited so long to lift the World Cup may now finish his journey by becoming the tournament’s greatest scorer.

Whether this is Messi’s final World Cup or not, his latest achievement has already ensured that his name will remain at the center of the tournament’s history. Argentina won the match, but Messi owned the night.

News.Az