Arizona issues first Turquoise Alert for missing Hawaii girl last seen at Phoenix Airport

Violet is described as a white girl, 3 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 43 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and pink jacket.(Hawaiʻi Police Department, X/Candice Echternacht , Skidi band)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Arizona authorities have activated the state's first-ever Turquoise Alert following the disappearance of a 6-year-old girl from Hawaii. Violet Coultas was last seen at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on the night of July 12, according to surveillance footage reviewed by investigators. She was reportedly accompanied by her non-custodial mother, Sarah Coultas, who is alleged to have taken Violet in violation of a court order.

Officials from the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) confirmed this is the first time the Turquoise Alert has been activated since the system was launched on July 10. The alert is intended to notify the public of endangered children involved in custodial disputes or violations, similar to the AMBER Alert but designed for specific legal circumstances, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to a statement from the Hawaii Police Department issued on July 19, Sarah Coultas, 48, was last seen with Violet in Hawaii on July 6. Authorities have identified her as a person of interest in an ongoing custodial interference investigation. The Hawaii statement also referred to the child as Violet Coultas-Benson, noting the discrepancy in surname.

Violet is described as a white female with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She stands approximately 3 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 43 pounds. At the time she went missing, she was wearing a white shirt, a pink jacket layered with a pink sweater, light-colored shorts, and white shoes.

The DPS is urging the public to remain vigilant. An alert was sent to mobile devices statewide, and anyone who has seen Violet or has information about her or Sarah Coultas is asked to call 911 immediately. Authorities stress the importance of community involvement in such cases, especially as this new alert system is put into action for the first time.

News.Az