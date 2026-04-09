Arm CEO Haas eyed for bigger SoftBank role

Citing sources familiar with the matter, the report said Haas could oversee much of SoftBank’s international business while continuing in his current role at Arm. Neither SoftBank nor Arm has publicly confirmed the move, with both declining to comment, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The potential appointment is seen as part of SoftBank’s intensifying focus on artificial intelligence, particularly through its chip ambitions. Haas is expected to play a key role in advancing the group’s AI chip strategy, including its internal initiative known as Project Izanagi.

This effort positions SoftBank to compete more directly with major industry players such as Nvidia, which has dominated the fast-growing AI hardware market.

Under the reported structure, Haas would likely assume a senior title within SoftBank’s international operations but would not oversee its Vision Fund investment arm or energy-related businesses.

The expanded role would place Haas among the top executives working closely with SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son, as the billionaire doubles down on high-stakes AI investments.

SoftBank has recently made aggressive moves in the sector, including a major commitment to OpenAI through its Vision Fund 2. The company held an estimated 11% stake in OpenAI as of late last year.

The report comes shortly after Arm unveiled a new AI-focused data center chip, marking a strategic shift beyond its traditional licensing model. The company said the move could generate billions in additional revenue, signaling deeper involvement in the rapidly expanding AI infrastructure market.

Following the announcement, Arm’s shares rose more than 10%, reflecting investor optimism about its evolving role in next-generation computing.

If confirmed, Haas’s expanded leadership could streamline SoftBank’s global strategy and strengthen its position in the competitive AI race. With Arm at the center of chip design innovation, the move underscores SoftBank’s ambition to become a major force in the future of artificial intelligence.