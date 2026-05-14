Yandex metrika counter

L&G shares jump after CEO rules out company sale

  • World
  • Share
L&G shares jump after CEO rules out company sale
Photo: Getty Images

Shares in Legal & General surged on Thursday after reports quoted its chief executive as ruling out any plans to sell or break up the company.

The stock rose almost 5%, putting it on track for its strongest one-day performance since December 2024, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to the report, CEO Antonio Simoes said the company was not considering a sale or structural break-up. The comments appeared to reassure investors amid recent speculation about the insurer’s long-term strategy.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Market reaction was swift, with shares climbing as traders responded to the clarification. The move added momentum to a stock that has faced ongoing scrutiny over potential restructuring scenarios in recent months.

Legal & General, one of the UK’s largest financial services groups, has been the subject of periodic takeover and spin-off speculation, making the CEO’s remarks particularly significant for investor sentiment.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      