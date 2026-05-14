L&G shares jump after CEO rules out company sale

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Shares in Legal & General surged on Thursday after reports quoted its chief executive as ruling out any plans to sell or break up the company.

The stock rose almost 5%, putting it on track for its strongest one-day performance since December 2024, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to the report, CEO Antonio Simoes said the company was not considering a sale or structural break-up. The comments appeared to reassure investors amid recent speculation about the insurer’s long-term strategy.

Market reaction was swift, with shares climbing as traders responded to the clarification. The move added momentum to a stock that has faced ongoing scrutiny over potential restructuring scenarios in recent months.

Legal & General, one of the UK’s largest financial services groups, has been the subject of periodic takeover and spin-off speculation, making the CEO’s remarks particularly significant for investor sentiment.

News.Az