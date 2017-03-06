Armed Forces of Azerbaijan to hold "Open Day"

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the instructions of the Minister of Defence, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, "Open Day" will be organized to the parents and relatives of soldiers on the occasion of Novruz holiday on March 20 at 11:00 in all military units.

Oxu.Az reports citing the press service of Defense Ministry that on this day visitors, members of the public, journalists will be able to closely get acquainted with the living conditions and way of life of personnel, visit the office and administrative buildings, as well as dormitories and canteens for soldiers.

In the framework of the "Open Day" in various military units will be organized meetings of the management team with parents, they will discuss their questions and other cultural events will be conducted.

