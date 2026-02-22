Armed suspect killed in shooting at Mar-a-Lago

Police work outside of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, as supporters and media gather, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

+ ↺ − 16 px

An armed man with a shotgun and gas can was fatally shot after entering the perimeter of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort early Sunday, with security detecting the breach near the north gate around 1:30 a.m, News.Az reports, citing The New Daily.

Two US Secret Service agents and a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputy confronted the man and ordered him to drop the two items.

⁠Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said the man ​put down the gas can and raised the shotgun “to a shooting position,” prompting law enforcement to open fire and “neutralise” him, Bradshaw said.

The man was declared ​dead at the ‌scene. No law enforcement officers were injured.

Trump, who is currently in ‌Washington, was not at the site at the time.

The man in Sunday’s incident was identified as Austin Tucker Martin, 21, from North Carolina, according to a source familiar with the investigation.

Martin was reported missing by his family within the last few days, according to the source.

The incident occurred at a time when the United States is facing a spike in political violence.

In 2024, a gunman’s bullet grazed Trump’s ear during ‌a campaign rally ‌in Pennsylvania, and a ⁠man later convicted of attempted assassination was spotted hiding in the bushes of a Florida golf ​course with a semi-automatic rifle while Trump was on the course.’

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said the Secret Service “acted quickly and decisively to neutralise a crazy person, ​armed with a gun and a gas canister, who intruded President Trump’s home.”

Law enforcement officials did not reveal any information about the motive for the incident. The FBI has taken over the investigation and is collecting evidence from the ​scene, officials ​said.

FBI Director Kash Patel said in a social ​media post that the agency is “dedicating all necessary resources” to the investigation.

Treasury Secretary ‌Scott Bessent said he spoke with Trump after the incident. Bessent thanked the Secret Service for protecting the president and his family.

“We don’t know whether this person was a mastermind, unhinged or what,” Bessent told Fox News.

In 2024, Trump faced two assassination attempts, including one at his golf course in West Palm Beach. The perpetrator of that incident was sentenced to life ​in prison this month.

Melissa Hortman, a Democratic state lawmaker in Minnesota, was shot and killed in June 2025 along with her ​husband. Months later, conservative activist Charlie ⁠Kirk was also assassinated.

News.Az