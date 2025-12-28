Yandex metrika counter

Zelenskyy open to demilitarised zone during Mar-a-Lago talks with Trump

Zelenskyy open to demilitarised zone during Mar-a-Lago talks with Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he's more afraid for vulnerable Ukrainians than for himself. (AP: Efrem Lukatsky)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reportedly told European leaders that Kyiv would consider pulling back troops to establish a demilitarised zone along the front line, provided Russia does the same and strong security guarantees are in place, News.Az reports, citing the 4 News.

Zelenskyy is currently in Florida ahead of talks with U.S. President Donald Trump.


