Zelenskyy open to demilitarised zone during Mar-a-Lago talks with Trump
Ukraine and Russia at war
Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he's more afraid for vulnerable Ukrainians than for himself. (AP: Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reportedly told European leaders that Kyiv would consider pulling back troops to establish a demilitarised zone along the front line, provided Russia does the same and strong security guarantees are in place, News.Az reports, citing the 4 News.
Zelenskyy is currently in Florida ahead of talks with U.S. President Donald Trump.