Armenia, IAEA mull further operation of Metsamor NPP

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi have discussed energy and healthcare projects being implemented in Armenia.

They also discussed issues related to the operation of the Metsamor (Armenian) nuclear power plant, News.Az reports citing Armenian media.“During the meeting, the interlocutors noted with satisfaction the effective co-operation and active dynamics established between Armenia and the IAEA, which is also facilitated by periodic visits and summit meetings,” the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.“The sides exchanged views on the projects implemented in the spheres of energy and health care, particularly in the sphere of oncology and radiation medicine. The interlocutors touched upon the issue of further safe and reliable operation of the Armenian NPP in accordance with the recommendations and standards of the IAEA,” the statement read.

News.Az