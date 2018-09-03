Armenia ambassador to Ukraine is recalled
The President of Armenia has signed an executive order.
Accordingly, Andranik Manukyan has been recalled from his duties as Armenia’s ambassador to Ukraine, news.am reports.
The President signed this executive order based on the Prime Minister’s respective recommendation, and in accordance with the Constitution of Armenia.
