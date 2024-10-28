Armenia among top buyers of Indian arms – media

Armenia among top buyers of Indian arms – media

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia has reportedly emerged as top three buyers of Indian arms and missiles.

India has made a significant shift in its defense export policy, now actively supplying lethal arms to various countries, with Armenia being as its largest customer for finished weapon systems, News.Az reports, citing Indian media. Key exports include the Akash air defense missile systems, Pinaka multi-launch rocket systems, and 155mm artillery guns.India recorded military sales totaling $2.6 billion in the fiscal year 2023-2024, with the United States, France, and Armenia as the top three destinations for its defense exports. Public and private sector firms in India are now supplying a diverse range of arms, ammunition, and fuses to around 100 countries, including complete weapon systems like BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, Dornier-228 aircraft, artillery guns, radars, Akash missiles, Pinaka rockets, and armored vehicles.Exports to the United States primarily comprise subsystems and components, with major defense companies such as Boeing and Lockheed Martin sourcing parts like fuselage and wings from India for their global supply chains.Armenia has signed multiple contracts with India for importing finished products, including missiles, artillery guns, rocket systems, weapon-locating radars, bullet-proof vests, night-vision equipment, and various ammunition types. Notably, Armenia became the first foreign customer for India's Akash air defense missiles, which have a 25 km interception range. Brazil and other nations have also shown interest in co-producing advanced versions of the system, with discussions for an inter-governmental agreement in progress.

News.Az