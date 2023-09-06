Armenia and its puppet regime preventing opening of Aghdam-Khankendi road in biased manner: Azerbaijani President

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia and the puppet regime, which it created and supports in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, are preventing the opening of the Aghdam-Khankendi road in a biased manner, creating artificial barriers and obstacles to prevent the use of this road, and refused the initial agreement reached on the transportation of goods via this road through the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, News.Az reports.

The Azerbaijani president pointed out that refusing to use the Aghdam-Khankendi road in this form is a political manipulation and it is a deliberate lie to claim that there is a humanitarian or food crisis in that area.

The president said that following the opening of the Aghdam-Khankendi road, the Lachin-Khankendi road can be opened by applying the customs and border control regime rules of Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev stressed that all manifestations of separatism are unacceptable by Azerbaijan.

News.Az