Armenia asks India to modernize its Su-30 fighters

Armenia is seeking India’s help to upgrade its small fleet of Russia-built Su-30SM fighter aircraft, with the development coming on the back of the country ordering rocket systems, artillery guns and weapon locating radars from India, top officials aware of the development said, News.Az reports citing The India Times .

“We are looking at modernising our Su-30s with the help of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) as it has a lot of expertise in the field,” Colonel Hovhannes Vardanyan, who heads Armenia’s Air Force Department, told HT on the sidelines of multilateral Tarang Shakti 2024 air combat drills that concluded at the Jodhpur airbase on September 13.HAL has built the Russian-origin fighters for the Indian Air Force under licence at its aircraft manufacturing division in Nashik.

