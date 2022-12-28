Chairman of AIR Center: Armenia assumed Russia would support its occupation policy
- 28 Dec 2022 14:57
- 12 Aug 2024 00:41
- 180285
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/armenia-assumed-russia-would-support-its-occupation-policy-chairman-of-air-center Copied
Armenia assumed that its occupation policy would be supported by Russia, said Chairman of the Center of Analysis of International Relations Farid Shafiyev at the year-end press conference, News.az reports.
"Since 2019, Armenia has not taken any steps with regard to the Madrid proposals. At least, there was a question about the return of 5 districts. They refused it, too. Naturally, all this was perceived negatively by Russia," he added.