Chairman of AIR Center: Armenia assumed Russia would support its occupation policy

Armenia assumed that its occupation policy would be supported by Russia, said Chairman of the Center of Analysis of International Relations Farid Shafiyev at the year-end press conference, News.az reports.

"Since 2019, Armenia has not taken any steps with regard to the Madrid proposals. At least, there was a question about the return of 5 districts. They refused it, too. Naturally, all this was perceived negatively by Russia," he added.


