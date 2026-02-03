Armenia, CoE discuss ways to boost Baku-Yerevan peace

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ararat Mirzoyan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, held a meeting with Michael O’Flaherty, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Council of Europe.

The interlocutors discussed cooperation on key areas within the framework of the Council of Europe, including the ongoing strengthening of the rule of law and the protection of human rights, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Michael O’Flaherty exchanged views on regional issues, discussing efforts to further strengthen the peace established between Armenia and Azerbaijan, including addressing humanitarian concerns.

News.Az