Mirzoyan: EU mission role to change after Azerbaijan peace

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has said that Armenia and the European Union should reassess the future role of the EU Monitoring Mission in Armenia (EUMA), following progress in the peace process with Azerbaijan.

Speaking at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Mirzoyan stated that the monitoring mission has played a positive role in supporting regional stability. However, he noted that the current realities require a fresh discussion on how the mission can continue to contribute to regional development, News.Az reports, citing Report.

“We now have peace, and we should consider how this mission can further contribute to the development of the region,” Mirzoyan said, referring to the normalization of relations with Azerbaijan.

Earlier, EUMA head Markus Ritter indicated that the mission would end its operations in border areas once a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia is signed, as its presence would no longer be necessary under stable conditions.

The EU Monitoring Mission in Armenia began its work on February 20, 2023. In January 2025, the EU Council extended EUMA’s mandate for an additional two years, keeping it in place until February 19, 2027.

The statement reflects Armenia’s intention to redefine international engagement in the region in light of the evolving post-conflict environment and ongoing peace efforts.

