Armenia communists hold rally outside Russia embassy

Activists from the Communist Party of Armenia (CPA) held a rally outside the Russian embassy in Yerevan in support of maintaining the 102nd Russian Military Base in Gyumri, Vestnik Kavkaza reports.

The CPA issued a statement strongly criticizing the dissemination of anti-Russian sentiments among the Armenian society.

"Strong and ungrounded accusations are made, addressed to the Number One strategic ally of Armenia. The Communist Party of Armenia calls on Armenian society not to give in to the provocations of political adventurers," News.am cited the statement as saying.

