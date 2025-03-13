Armenia confirms peace agreement with Azerbaijan ready for signing

+ ↺ − 16 px

Yerevan on Thursday confirmed that Armenia has agreed to Azerbaijan’s proposals on the uncoordinated articles of the draft peace treaty.

“The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry was informed through diplomatic channels that Armenia accepts Azerbaijan’s proposals on the two uncoordinated articles of the draft agreement,” the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

The ministry confirmed that both sides had reached an agreement on the draft "Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan."

"The peace agreement is ready for signing. The Republic of Armenia is ready to begin consultations with the Republic of Azerbaijan on the date and place of signing the Agreement," the statement reads.

Earlier today, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhu Bayramov informed that Baku and Yerevan have finalized negotiations on the text of the peace treaty. Bayramov noted that Armenia accepted the Azerbaijani side's proposals regarding the last two unagreed points of the agreement.

News.Az