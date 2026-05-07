Turkish YouTuber Ruhi Çenet speaks after hantavirus scare at sea - VIDEO

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Ruhi Çenet has shared details of his experience aboard a passenger ship where multiple deaths were later linked to a suspected hantavirus outbreak during a long ocean expedition.

The Turkish content creator said he spent 24 days on the vessel named MV Hondius before disembarking, while the ship continued its voyage for another 11 days, News.Az reports, citing NTV.

The expedition vessel, carrying more than 150 passengers from 23 countries, was traveling from Argentina toward Cape Verde across the South Atlantic when concerns emerged over a possible hantavirus outbreak. Reports later indicated that three people had died.

In a video posted on social media, Çenet said the seriousness of the situation only became clear after multiple deaths occurred onboard. He explained that at first passengers believed the initial death was related to harsh ocean conditions, but later learned that hantavirus had been identified as the suspected cause.

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He also claimed that communal activities and dining continued after the first suspected case, adding that stronger health screening measures should have been introduced before passengers boarded the ship.

Çenet stated that he has since undergone medical testing and said he narrowly avoided becoming seriously ill, while expressing concern for those who remained onboard.

Meanwhile, Turkish wildlife expert Emin Yoğurtçuoğlu, who is still on the vessel, said there were currently no new cases and no active quarantine measures in place. He added that not all reported deaths had yet been conclusively confirmed as being caused by hantavirus.

Hantavirus is a disease primarily transmitted through rodents and exposure to contaminated droppings, urine, or saliva. Symptoms can include fever, fatigue, muscle pain, and in severe cases respiratory failure or kidney complications.

News.Az