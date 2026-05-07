Russia backs Azerbaijan’s decision to suspend ties with European Parliament

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Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said she is not surprised by Azerbaijan’s decision to suspend cooperation with the European Parliament, accusing the institution of pursuing what she called a politicised and interventionist approach toward sovereign states.

Speaking at a briefing in Moscow, Zakharova said Azerbaijan was not the only country to face what she described as “rudeness, disrespect and direct interference in internal affairs” from the European Parliament, News.Az reports, citing 1news.az.

“This is a sovereign decision by Baku to end contacts with the so-called European Parliament. This decision does not cause surprise,” Zakharova said.

She criticised resolutions adopted by the European Parliament, calling them “not just politicised, but fake,” adding: “This structure, like a broken printer, endlessly produces such documents.”

Zakharova also said the language used in European Parliament resolutions toward third countries carried a “patronising and arrogant tone, as if a metropolis is speaking to its colonies.”

According to her, the European Parliament has “long turned into a mouthpiece of new ultra-liberal directives from Brussels” and has “nothing to do with democracy.” She further accused the body of spreading misinformation, suppressing freedom of speech and manipulating historical narratives.

At the same time, Zakharova noted that Azerbaijan continues to engage with other European institutions.

“Baku continues its dialogue with other European structures, but again, it has every sovereign right to do so,” she said.

News.Az