China hopes Iran, US will soon ensure safe Hormuz passage

China hopes Iran, US will soon ensure safe Hormuz passage

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The Chinese Foreign Ministry has stated that Beijing believes a complete cessation of hostilities between Iran and the US is “of utmost urgency,” News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Beijing also expressed hope that both sides will soon respond to international calls for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

The ministry added that China hopes the parties involved will act on the international community’s appeals to guarantee safe navigation through the strategically vital waterway.

Beijing also described itself as a reliable strategic partner of Tehran.

News.Az