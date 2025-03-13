Azerbaijan, Armenia finalize talks on text of peace treaty: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Armenia have finalized negotiations on the text of a peace treaty, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Thursday.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the 12th Global Baku Forum, Bayramov noted that Armenia accepted the Azerbaijani side's proposals regarding the last two unagreed points of the agreement, News.Az reports, citing local media.

“Baku's expectations at the next stage are as follows - Armenia should amend its constitution, which still contains territorial claims to Azerbaijan,” the minister stated.

On February 19, 2025, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called for a national referendum to adopt a new constitution, stating that the current document lacked legitimacy. This move aims to address Azerbaijani demands that Armenia amend its constitution to remove any implicit territorial claims over Azerbaijani lands, particularly concerning Karabakh.

News.Az