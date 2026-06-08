Iran says Israel moving 'closer to collapse'

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Iran's acting Defense Minister Majid Ebnolreza said on Monday that all of the country's defense and support capabilities remain at the disposal of the armed forces, News.Az reports, citing Iran International.

He stated that Israel is closer than ever to “decline and collapse.”

Ebnolreza vowed Iran would continue supporting its armed forces and would not step back from defending the country's security and interests.

News.Az