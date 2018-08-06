Armenia court judge gets 7-year sentence for taking bribe

+ ↺ − 16 px

Judge Ishkhan Barseghyan, who is charged with taking a bribe, has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

An Armenian capital city Yerevan court on Monday issued its respective verdict, according to which Barseghyan was found guilty of bribe-taking and was given a seven-year sentence.

Also, the court decided to fine—with 120 thousand drams (approx. $250)—attorney Elza Zakaryan, the other defendant in the case.

A criminal charge was filed against Barseghyan for taking a bribe, and a criminal case was brought against Zakaryan for mediation in this bribery.

According to a statement which the National Security Service (SIS) issued, Judge Barseghyan had demanded $1,000 for making a decision in favor of a party in a civil suit, and he personally had received this amount at a pedestrian underpass in Yerevan.

The bribe money, however, was given under the oversight of SIS officers.

