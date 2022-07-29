Armenia creates difficulties in the field of ensuring peace: Azerbaijani FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The Armenian side behaves inconsistently with its obligations,” said Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov while receiving Milan Laychak, the newly appointed ambassador of the Slovak Republic to the Republic of Azerbaijan, APA reports.

According to the minister, the Armenian side creates difficulties in the field of establishing peace.

The foreign minister informed the ambassador about the mine threat which is a direct danger to the life of people in the liberated lands, and restoration and construction work carried out during the post-conflict period.

News.Az