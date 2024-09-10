Armenia, EU launch visa liberalization talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia and the European Union have officially launched negotiations on visa liberalization, Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mger Grigoryan announced following a meeting with European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas.

"Armenia attaches greater significance to the beginning of the visa liberalization dialogue. It understands however that it will take consistent and focused efforts. We see this process as a strategic agenda on the modernization of such spheres as migration, people’s movements and border management," he said, News.Az reports citing foreign media.Schinas, in turn, noted that the beginning of the visa liberalization dialogue means that when it is over, Armenian citizens will be able to travel freely to the European Union on short-term visits.Armenian Prime Minister Nikola Pashinyan said at a meeting with Schinas earlier in the day that Yerevan is expanding its agenda with the European Union. "Discussions on Armenia’s potential accession to the European Union continue in the country," he said.

News.Az